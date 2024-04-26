Morris Home CEO on the importance of 7 Circle of Kindness for our community

DAYTON — Larry Klaben, Chairman and CEO of Morris Furniture Co., Inc., speaks about the recent 7 Circle of Kindness event and the positive impact initiatives like this have on the local community.

The second annual 7 Circle of Kindness food drive took place on March 9th, 2024, benefitting Miami Valley Meals. The Dayton residents were asked to help stock the nonprofit’s shelves with pasta products and other shelf-stable items.

Thanks to the support and generosity of our community, over 5,400 lbs. of food and $1,500 were raised to support the Miami Valley Meals’ mission and operations.

Miami Valley Meals is a Dayton, OH, local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and essential collaborator in the fight for a more food-secure future. Their team of professional chefs recovers and transforms donated food into hearty meals for free distribution through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By “Serving those who serve the hungry,” they free up vital resources of their partners and open doors to further outreach and wrap-around services. Miami Valley Meals believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love.

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

