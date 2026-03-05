More than 200 lawsuits filed against Kettering Health Network following breach

KETTERING — More than 200 lawsuits have been filed against Kettering Health Network and other parties after a data breach

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has previously reported on the lawsuits filed against the health network tied to the personal information that was stolen during the breach.

News Center 7 has followed the fallout of the Kettering Health cyberattack for the last 10 months, and we’ve been keeping up with Doris Roberts’ story.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I have stage four pancreatic cancer,” Roberts said. “I think I’m gradually heading towards remission, even though I am probably not a candidate to have the tumors removed.”

She has now joined a legal battle.

“When I heard about the lawsuit that they were filing, I said, well, you know ...What could it hurt?” Roberts said.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Roberts had her first chemo appointment then had that treatment delayed by two weeks due to the data breach at Kettering.

“Our law firm has filed more than 200 lawsuits against Kettering Health Network for people that have been delayed or denied medical treatment,” Attorney Michael Wright said.

News Center 7 asked Wright what he wants for his clients with these lawsuits.

“We want Kettering to put systems in place so this doesn’t happen again. And we want to make sure that those that have been injured be taken care of,” he said. “There should be compensation for these people.”

Roberts said her goals after picking up this legal fight were along her cancer journey.

“The big thing right now is to make sure that, you know, my insurance is protected. I don’t want somebody filing claims under my insurance and trying to get medical coverage,” she said.

Kettering Health said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawyers for the victims said that in all, they have more than 500 people who are suing related to their personal information being stolen.

Included in that group are more than 200 lawsuits directly related to medical care impacts.

That’s just what they’ve filed so far, just related to medical care.

They expect to file hundreds more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group