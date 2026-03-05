Man who hid from police in trash can learns punishment

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man captured in a viral video hiding from police in a trash can has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jonathan McMillan pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year of probation.

On Feb. 23, Huber Heights officers tried to stop McMillian, but he ran away, and officers lost sight of him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video shows Huber Heights police behind a Rumpke trash worker who gets a huge shock when preparing to dump a trash can.

Police said McMillan hid there to avoid them and took off running before being arrested minutes later.

Patrice Bayless told News Center 7 she couldn’t believe all this happened at her home.

“Zoomed in close and I’m like ‘Ok, that’s scary and creepy,’ and I’m showing everybody at work like ”look at this, it’s scary," Bayless said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group