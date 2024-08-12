Moraine to fog entire city for Mosquitoes this week

MORAINE — The city of Moraine said it plans to fog the entire city for mosquitoes this week.

Spraying is set to start Thursday at 9 p.m., depending on the weather, and should take six hours to complete.

Crews will be fogging with Aqua Perm-X UL 30-30, which the city said the EPA has determined does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

The city also advised:

• People and pets may be outdoors

• The fog will dissipate within 5-30 minutes depending on weather conditions

• The fog is not corrosive and does not stain.

