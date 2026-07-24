Montgomery County student helps over 50 Liberian students attend school

A scholarship program founded by a Montgomery County teenager is enabling more than 50 students in Liberia to attend school.

The Brooke Gates Project ensures these students receive an education, which would otherwise be inaccessible for many.

This initiative highlights the significant impact one local student can have on educational opportunities across the globe.

Gates, currently a student at the University of Cincinnati, dedicates much of her focus to securing scholarships for students in Africa.

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The scholarships are crucial as, without them, many of these students would not be able to attend class due to limited resources.

Gates, Founder and CEO of the Gates Project, emphasized the tangible results of her organization. “Students who have never stepped foot in school are graduating kindergarten,” Gates said.

She added, “I just received a lot of graduation photos, so I’m very proud of them.”Gates further explained the significant impact of the scholarships due to the lack of opportunities in Liberia.

She noted, “They don’t have the same amount of opportunities or resources that we have here. So they’re incredibly grateful. This is a very hopeful moment for them.”Gates also highlighted her reliance on community assistance to sustain the program. “I’ll be able to keep these children in school and continue to do the work that I’m doing because I know that people will help me,” Gates stated.

The project is currently focused on raising funds for the upcoming school year. The annual school fees for a child range from $100 to $150.

Gates underscored the broader potential of their efforts, stating, “We have a big opportunity to help people all the way across the globe.”

Students benefiting from the project have expressed deep gratitude for the scholarships, describing them as life-changing gifts that allow them to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves.

For more information or to contribute to the scholarship fund, Click Here!

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