Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial unveiled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial along the Great Miami River was officially unveiled on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, about 100 people gathered for the dedication ceremony.

This memorial provides a dedicated space to remember fallen officers from various law enforcement agencies across Montgomery County.

The project has been in development since 2007.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association initiated the project in 2007.

The memorial features five pillars engraved with the names of 49 officers who have died in the line of duty, along with the agencies where they worked.

Pictures of each officer are also displayed next to their names.

Sgt. Adam Bennett, president of the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association and with the Centerville Police, spoke at the event.

He noted the long journey to complete the memorial and expressed gratitude for the support received.

Bennett stated that the memorial is most important for the families of the fallen officers.

“We love the fact that we are able to remember all of these officers and their legacies and their, and make sure their families know that they’re they will be remembered,” Bennett said.

The memorial design intentionally includes space for additional names, should another officer die in the line of duty.

Bennett and other officials hope and pray the space will never be needed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]