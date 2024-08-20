Montgomery County to invest millions into area blood center

DAYTON — Montgomery County is investing tens of millions of dollars into Solvita, the area’s biggest blood and tissue bank.

County commissioners approved issuing up to $60 million of health care bonds.

Commissioners unanimously voted on the Solvita proposal and are excited to help a local company that has a blood bank facility in downtown Dayton, large tissue bank facilities at Research Park and now a pending expansion in the Kettering business center.

