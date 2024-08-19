Blood center under emergency alert due to supply shortage

DAYTON — A local blood center said it is under an emergency alert due to a “critically low” blood supply.

Solvita Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O-positive blood and a low supply of all other blood types, according to a spokesperson from the center.

“A spike in emergency blood transfusions has worsened the region’s already critically low supply of blood,” the spokesperson said.

The emergency alert is due to high usage and low daily collections.

The center is asking donors to help overcome a “blood shortage emergency.”

Solvita needs a minimum of 350 donors a day to supply all of its partner hospitals.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the victim of a motorcycle crash hospitalized at Miami Valley Hospital required 105 units of blood, including 54 units of type O positive blood, the spokesperson said.

“We are making a personal plea to all eligible donors, lapsed donors, and first-time donors to visit the Solvita Dayton Center or a mobile blood drive as soon as possible,” Solvita Vice President for Donor Relations Tracy Morgan said.

Anyone who registers to donate blood now through Labor Day weekend at the Solvita Dayton Center will get to pick a $10 Kroger gift card or a $10 e-gift card, the spokesperson said.

To schedule a blood donation with Solvita, use the Donor Time app, call (937) 461-3220, or visit www.donortime.com.

The center welcomes walk-in appointments at 349 S. Main St.

