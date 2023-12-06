Montgomery County Commission approves 2024 operating budget

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the 2024 budget on Tuesday.

The commission approved a $1 billion budget, a county spokesperson said.

The budget was presented by County Administrator Michael Colbert, who called it both “balanced” and “fiscally conservative.”

“We continue to have low debt and high credit ratings,” he said. “We are able to balance the budget without increasing water and sewer service rates.”

The county is anticipating revenue to be up by more than five percent due to “higher investment yields,” the spokesperson said.

Expenses will cap at $1.03 billion and include pay and benefits for personnel.

$4 million was earmarked for Preschool Promise as well as other investments for job training and youth employment opportunities, according to the spokesperson.

Another initiative includes $2.5 million towards Economic Development Government grants.

“We will continue to make this region attractive to employers, and because we are willing to invest in businesses that bring new jobs and retain jobs in the region,” said Debbie Lieberman, County Commission President. “We think ED/GE grants are a good incentive for corporations worldwide.”

