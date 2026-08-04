Montgomery County approves $250,000 grant for new Boys & Girls Club center

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners recently approved a $250,000 grant to help fund a new facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

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The investment will support the construction of the organization’s Life & Workforce Readiness Center.

The grant contributes to a larger $18 million comprehensive campaign aimed at building a 37,000-square-foot facility.

This project focuses on providing young people in the community with spaces for personal growth, career exploration, and workforce preparation.

Commission President Carolyn Rice said the project represents a significant investment in the county’s families and neighborhoods.

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“We’re proud to support projects that invest in the future of our community,” Rice said. “Every child deserves a place where they feel safe, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. Investing in our young people today creates stronger families, stronger neighborhoods and a stronger Montgomery County for generations to come.”

Crystal Allen, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, stated that the partnership with public leaders is essential for creating long-term change.

“This investment reflects a shared commitment to the future of Montgomery County and the young people who will shape it,” Allen said. “Real change happens when public leaders are willing to invest not only in today’s needs, but in tomorrow’s workforce, families and communities.”