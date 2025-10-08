Montgomery Co., DPS hosts career fair for freshmen and sophomores

DAYTON — Montgomery County held a Career Expo with Dayton Public Schools to introduce students to potential career paths they might not have considered.

The event, held at the convention center, provided Dayton Public Schools freshmen and sophomores with hands-on experiences across various county departments. Students were given assessments to match them with departments based on their skills, aiming to broaden their understanding of local career opportunities.

“It’s really a good way to make sure that our students not only understand about county government, but also understand, you know, what opportunities are available for them right here in Montgomery County,” said Tierra McGee, Senior Academic Coordinator with DPS.

Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald emphasized the importance of retaining local talent and energy.

“This isn’t a normal Career Expo, it’s an experience, an activation, so they get to have fun in the process,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commissioner.

The expo featured interactive activities, including several trucks from different county departments and even a dog available for adoption at ARC. This approach aimed to make the event engaging and informative for the students.

Commissioner Rice highlighted that the expo is not just about showcasing careers but also about creating an enjoyable experience for both students and county employees. The event was described as a huge success in the previous year.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to retain local talent by exposing students to the diverse career opportunities available within Montgomery County.

This is seen as a way to encourage students to consider staying in the area after completing their education.

