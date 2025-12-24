Money, anti-theft protection available for some Ohioans as part of Hyundai, Kia settlement

OHIO — Some Ohioans may be eligible for compensation and free anti-theft protection as part of a multistate settlement involving Hyundai and Kia.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said some consumers who own or lease certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles could qualify.

As part of the settlement, eligible consumers could get:

Free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles

Restitution for certain expenses related to a theft or an attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29, 2025

Those who qualify will get a notice from the companies.

They will have one year to schedule the free installation at an authorized dealership, according to Yost.

Ohioans seeking compensation or additional details should visit the Hyundai or Kia websites.

