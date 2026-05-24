‘Modern-day David Hasselhoffs;’ Officers rescue driver from high water

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers rescued a driver stuck in high water on Saturday.
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Officers Bailey and Palmer were called to help a driver stuck in their car due to high water on Artz Road, Huber Heights police posted on social media.
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The two had to enter the water and work together to get the driver out safely.
“Thank you to these two modern-day David Hasselhoffs!” police said.
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