‘Mixed emotions;’ Family-owned furniture store in Piqua to close after more than 50 years

PIQUA — A furniture store in Piqua is closing after more than 50 years, and the owners said having their final liquidation sale is heartbreaking.

Co-owners and brothers, Robert and Bruce Soifer said the decision to close has been bittersweet.

“A lot of mixed emotions, there’s a sadness to it,” Robert Soifer said.

The Soifer family began their family business 75 years ago at a Troy location but have been on the corner of Water and Wayne Street in Piqua for 53 years.

The reason to close came down to one thing. Robert Soifer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they had no one to pass the business to.

“Business was great our business was up over the previous year,” Robert Soifer said. “But no, it’s age. I’m going to be 70. My brother is 72 in a week. And my wife told me you can’t be lifting furniture like you are anymore.”

One customer who shopped at Town and Country for 20 years said she had to come in one last time for a tiny purchase.

“I want that little rocking chair. For my grandson,” Judy Creader said.

Creader said she was sad to see a staple in her community go, especially after shopping frequently for so many years.

“Somebody welcomes you here every time you come in,” Creader said. “I really hate it. Because I come by here. I always look, I always look at this place. It’s gonna really be sad to see it go.”

A major part of Town and Country are the family pets people come in to see. Robert Soifer said that is also hard to handle with the new transition.

“Customers love it. Kids can play with the dogs. And I don’t know what I’ll do to keep Stella busy. Maybe we’ll go on a lot of hikes,” Robert Soifer said.

The brothers do not have a date for the final day, they said they will remain open until the last piece of furniture is gone, they they will sell the building after that.





