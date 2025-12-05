Missouri man accused of arson at Ohio gas station

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Missouri man is facing charges after allegedly starting a fire at a central Ohio gas station this week.

Carl Ray Foster, Jr., 39, was charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The charge stems from a fire at a Marathon gas station in Dublin on Tuesday.

Burn patterns led fire investigators to determine that the fire had been intentionally set, WBNS reported.

Video evidence obtained by investigators reportedly shows a customer, later identified as Foster, entering the area several minutes before the fire started.

WBNS reported that Foster is also the primary suspect in a second suspected arson at a business near the gas station. That fire happened minutes after the first fire.

There have not been any charges filed connected to the second fire at this time.

Foster was arrested and remains booked in the Franklin County Jail. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

Foster’s next court date is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.

