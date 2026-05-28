Mississippi man accused of stabbing person at Ohio motel

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Mississippi man is accused of stabbing someone at a motel in southern Ohio Thursday morning.

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The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn at 2301 E Sharon Road in Sharonville around 11 a.m., according to the Sharonville Police Department.

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Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple stab wounds near the front lobby.

Police identified the suspect as Marcus Chapman, 38, of Mississippi.

Chapman initially left the scene, but returned with a leg injury, according to the department.

Both Chapman and the victim were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Chapman has pending charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

“There is no concrete motive in this case, but we believe this is an isolated dispute between two individuals and that the public is not at risk,” the department said.

This incident remains under investigation as authorities continue to talk to witnesses.

Those with information on this case are asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at (513)563-1147.

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