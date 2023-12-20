Missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old from Indiana.

The Evansville Police Department says it is investigating the disappearance of Danica Short, who was last seen on December 10, 2023, at 8:55 p.m.

She is missing from Evansville, Indiana which is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Authorities say Short is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Short is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, has blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants, and white and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on Short’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

