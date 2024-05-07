Local

Missing Dayton 12-year-old located, police say

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Tevin Bittner has been located and is safe, Dayton police said in an update Tuesday morning.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Tevin Bittner was last seen on May 5 at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gummer Avenue, according to the police department.

Bittner was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black jeans with holes, black Jordans, and normally wears glasses.

The police department said his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Bittner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

