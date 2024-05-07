Missing Dayton 12-year-old located, police say

DAYTON — UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Tevin Bittner has been located and is safe, Dayton police said in an update Tuesday morning.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Tevin Bittner was last seen on May 5 at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gummer Avenue, according to the police department.

>> Coroner ID’s human legs found near Trotwood home

Bittner was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black jeans with holes, black Jordans, and normally wears glasses.

The police department said his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Bittner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12 year old. Tevin Bittner was last seen on May 5, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gummer Avenue.



If you have any information please call (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or (937) 222-STOP pic.twitter.com/5WFumfntVS — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group