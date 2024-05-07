Multiple 911 calls detail minutes before and after wrong-way driver crash that killed 3 people

WEST CHESTER — In total, nine different people called 911 to report a wrong-way driver crash that killed three people in West Chester on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Chester Township, Barb Wilson, told our news partners at WCPO that one of the three people who died was the wrong-way driver.

He was identified as 65-year-old Gregory Meyer from Middletown.

Callers said Meyer was driving “erratically” and “flying” up the wrong side of the road, and several callers said they avoided a head-on collision with the driver but saw the crash happen.

“We avoided a head-on collision ... but the people behind us were involved,” said one 911 caller who was very emotional.

One 911 caller told dispatchers the vehicle was flipped in the median, and two other callers said a second vehicle had been cut in half by the crash.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the crash, where they pronounced 52-year-old Patrick Pelton of Liberty Township and 52-year-old Nicole Collins of Liberty Township dead at the scene.

Meyer died at West Chester hospital according to the coroner’s report.













