Mini store opens in local school to provide school supplies to teachers, students

NEW PARIS — A new ‘mini store’ is now open to help teachers in the Miami Valley.

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Earlier this week, ‘Crayons to Classrooms’ opened a new mini store inside National Trail Local School in New Paris.

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Teachers can access free school supplies.

“School supplies are the last thing on everyone’s list, so being able to have these supplies be here and be readily available to our teachers and our students is a huge benefit,” Jennifer Couch, the Superintendent of National Trail Schools, said.

The mini store will also be available for students in need of supplies.

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