Middletown-native JD Vance to be sworn in as next VP of United States

Middletown native JD Vance will be sworn in as the next Vice President of the United States.

He was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate at the GOP convention in July.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris after winning Wisconsin, which put the total of Electoral College votes above the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Vance is a freshman senator from Ohio.

He got elected in 2022 at the age of 38 and sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023, according to his official Senate website.

Trump and Vance spoke at a watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida early Wednesday morning.

“I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” said Vance.

Trump already claimed victory as he addressed the crowd.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” he said.

Trump/Vance is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

