Middle school placed on lockdown after gun found inside locker in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A gun was found inside an Ohio middle school on Wednesday.

Columbus City School District safety and security specialists searched a student’s belongings inside a locker when they found a weapon, according to a letter by Dominion Middle School Principal Kate Dominique obtained by our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

A school spokesperson told WBNS that the weapon was a gun, but it is unknown if it was loaded.

The middle school was placed on a brief lockdown, but police issued an “all-clear” at 10:15 a.m.

“The lockdown was lifted, and classes resumed without further disruption,” said Dominique.

The principal added that the student, who was not at the locker during the search, would face consequences in line with district policy.

The incident remains under investigation.

