Miamisburg children's organization to celebrate grand reopening, open house

MIAMISBURG — HTC, formerly Hannah’s Treasure Chest, will host a grand reopening of its newly renovated facility at The Kacie Hausfeld Center for Children’s Basic Needs.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The organization will also be giving guided tours until 2 p.m.

The event is another mark in the organization’s journey to provide outstanding service to the community and to honor the memory of Kacie Hausfeld who was a University of Dayton student from Springboro.

The Center for Children’s Basic Needs is a testament to the enduring legacy that Kacie wanted to bring joy to children.

“For years, we’ve been experiencing the need for a larger, more comprehensive facility to serve the growing number of children in need of the items we provide,” said Deanna Murphy, Executive Director. “We’re grateful to the Hausfeld family and the many supporters who have invested in this project to make it possible for us to expand our services. The Kacie Hausfeld Center isn’t just about our organization; it’s about the entire community coming together to ensure that every child has what they need to grow and thrive.”

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10:00 AM, Guided Tours until 2:00 PM

Location: The Kacie Hausfeld Center for Children's Basic Needs, 2490 Technical Drive, Miamisburg, OH

HTC has been a cornerstone of support for families in the Dayton area for more than twenty years, providing essential items such as clothing, diapers, and toys to local children in need. The renovated space will allow HTC to expand its reach and help it fulfill its mission with greater efficiency and impact.

The event will feature:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Arrive by 10:00 AM for the official ribbon-cutting, marking the start of a new chapter for HTC.

Guided Tours: Take a guided tour of the new facility and see firsthand how HTC is better equipped to serve the community.

Refreshments: Enjoy light refreshments as you connect with our staff, volunteers, and supporters.

HTC is grateful for the support of the community and looks forward to celebrating this exciting new beginning with you.





