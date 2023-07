DAYTON — The United States Navy Blue Angles have selected seven new officers to join the team for this year’s air show season — including the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Among them is a Miami Valley native.

>> Parking changes announced for Dayton Air Show

Lt.j.g. Mara Mason will serve as the supply officer.

Mason is from Tipp Cty and graduated from Ohio State University in 2018.

The Dayton Air Show takes off on July 22 and 23.

©2023 Cox Media Group