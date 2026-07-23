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Metro bus driver arrested, charged for crash that killed City of Cincinnati employee

By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com
City of Cincinnati employee killed in crash involving Metro bus (WCPO)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

CINCINNATI — A Metro bus driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a City of Cincinnati employee earlier this month.

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Kyle Brandon Taylor has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, our news partners at WCPO reported on Thursday.

Kyle Brandon Taylor (Hamilton County Justice Center)

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened July 16 on State Route 562, otherwise known as the Norwood Lateral Expressway.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a City of Cincinnati maintenance pickup truck with an attached trailer was going west on SR 562.

A Metro bus, driven by Taylor, was also going west on SR 562 when he “allowed his bus” to hit the truck and pushed it forward into a trailer being towed by another City of Cincinnati truck, WCPO reported.

There were three city employees on the trailer being towed. One of the employees, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Allen Young, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Taylor was also injured in the crash.

He’s now being held in the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

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