Metro bus driver arrested, charged for crash that killed City of Cincinnati employee

CINCINNATI — A Metro bus driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a City of Cincinnati employee earlier this month.

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Kyle Brandon Taylor has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, our news partners at WCPO reported on Thursday.

Kyle Brandon Taylor (Hamilton County Justice Center)

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened July 16 on State Route 562, otherwise known as the Norwood Lateral Expressway.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a City of Cincinnati maintenance pickup truck with an attached trailer was going west on SR 562.

A Metro bus, driven by Taylor, was also going west on SR 562 when he “allowed his bus” to hit the truck and pushed it forward into a trailer being towed by another City of Cincinnati truck, WCPO reported.

There were three city employees on the trailer being towed. One of the employees, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Allen Young, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Taylor was also injured in the crash.

He’s now being held in the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

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