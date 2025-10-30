Memorial honoring 7-year-old found dead comes down; family looking for permanent solution

DAYTON — City workers have cleaned up a bridge that has served as a memorial to Hershall Creachbaum for months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City of Dayton public works employees moved in on Thursday, removing the items.

Family members had already removed keepsake items on Wednesday.

“You guys have been amazing in allowing us to grieve here openly, to be able to put stuff up we’re so thankful,” Chasity Rollins said.

Rollins is Creachbaum’s cousin but refers to herself as his aunt.

She said they met with neighborhood representatives to find a more permanent solution as things aged and became potential eyesores.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Due to getting wet and rained on and the stuffed animals and just people breaking glass, and we’re trying to keep it cleaned up, but the community also wanted to restore the original mural here,” Rollins said.

She said they’re working with neighborhood leaders on a small memorial.

Rollins shared photos of a bench that might be placed.

“It is a spot not only we can grieve but the community can as well,” she said.

Dayton is not the only place remembering Creachbaum.

In Springfield, his name has been added to the Children’s Memorial.

“It means a lot, it does,” Rollins said. “They graciously added his name to the wall for us, which means a lot to us because this is where he’s from.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group