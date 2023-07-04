Memorial fund set up in honor of fallen Indiana State Police trooper

HENDRICKS COUNTY, INDIANA — A memorial fund has been created to benefit the family of an Indiana State Trooper who was hit and killed during a chase.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday ISP trooper Aaron Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Smith attempted to de-escalate and halt the pursuit by deploying stop sticks. However, he was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Donations in memory of Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches under the “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund” or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heros Foundation here.

Smith is survived by his wife.













