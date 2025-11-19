Meet Spindle

DAYTON — Spindle is a 1-year-old Norwegian Domestic rat.

Spindle is one of seven charming rat brothers, all about a year old, looking for homes of their own.

These boys are incredibly smart and can even learn tricks, making them fun, curious, and endlessly entertaining companions.

Rats are very social animals, so they do best with friends. If you do not already have rats at home, we recommend adopting a pair or a small group so they can thrive together.

Spindle may be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, his sweet, easygoing nature shines through. He loves climbing, exploring, nibbling on carrots, and even playing with tiny dog toys. 🥕🧸

He is a delightful little buddy who will bring joy, enrichment, and plenty of adorable moments to the right home.

