Meet Brutus

Brutus is a 1-year-old, 55-pound German Shepherd Hound Mix.

He’s a sweet, energetic hound mix ready to bring joy and playful enthusiasm to his forever home! Estimated to be around a year old, Brutus is full of youthful zest and affection.

Found as a stray, Brutus is now looking for a loving family who can keep up with his playful spirit and appreciate his sweet nature.

Get ready for fun adventures and lots of cuddles with this wonderful young dog.

