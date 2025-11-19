DAYTON — Bret is an 11-month-old male Rottweiler mix.

Bret, the biggest, goofiest lovebug you’ll ever meet. He has never met a stranger, and everyone is instantly his new best friend.

Despite his size, Bret is absolutely convinced he is a lap dog and will happily plop into your arms for belly rubs, snuggles, and giant, heart-melting hugs. He is truly a big baby with a heart of pure gold.

Bret would thrive in a home where he can soak up all the attention for himself. He does best as the only dog, where he can shine as the center of your world.

With his fun-loving spirit and affectionate nature, Bret will fill your life with laughter, loyalty, and endless cuddles.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group