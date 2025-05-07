DAYTON — Bernard is a 1.5-year-old New Zealand rabbit who weighs 8.8 pounds.

Meet Bernard! He’s a tidy, affectionate house rabbit who knows his name, comes when called, and loves nose pets, blueberries, and doing zoomies around his pen.

Bernie is still adjusting to indoor life, so gentle introductions to kids and dogs are best, but with a little patience, he could be your new best friend.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group