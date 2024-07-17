Mediterranean restaurant chain opens new location in the Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE — A Greek-Mediterranean chain with locations around the country has opened a new location in the Miami Valley.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now open at 5409 Cornerstone North Boulevard in Centerville, according to its social media.

The fast-casual restaurant serves up a variety of dishes including The Great Greek Gyro, lamb, steak, and chicken souvlaki plates, and salads. They also offer signature housemade dips including tzatziki, hummus, melitzanosalata, and tirokafteri.

