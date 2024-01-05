Medics transport male to hospital after local stabbing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Medics transported a man to the hospital after a stabbing in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 2:13 a.m. to the intersection of Gant and Republic Drives on initial reports of a stabbing.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a man was stabbed in the back.

He was taken by medics to a local hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

