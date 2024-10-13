Medics respond to hit and run crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Medics responded to a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.
Around 4:25 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Cedarlawn Drive and North Main Street on reports of a crash.
One of the two vehicles involved fled the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics were called to the scene but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story.
