Medics respond to hit and run crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Medics responded to a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Cedarlawn Drive and North Main Street on reports of a crash.

One of the two vehicles involved fled the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics were called to the scene but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

