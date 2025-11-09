Medics respond to crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Medics responded to a crash in Preble County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of East U.S. Route 35 on reports of a crash, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics are on scene, but details on the reported injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group