Medical practice business manager accused of stealing more than $834K, using it for personal use

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Jamie Grant, a former business manager at Nephrology Associates of Ohio, has been formally charged for allegedly stealing $835,000 from her employer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Grant, who is believed to have moved out of the area.

Grant is accused of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony.

Sheriff Rob Streck of Montgomery County said that the theft was motivated by selfish reasons.

“We do know that she was using the money for, and let’s just say it wasn’t for charity work. It was so her family could pretty much do whatever they wanted,” Streck said.

Streck said leaders at a Washington Township medical practice came to deputies with concerns in July of this year.

Detectives launched an investigation that showed Grant, who began working at Nephology Associates of Ohio in 2019, didn’t wait long to help herself.

“Six years she worked there, and from what it sounds like, she started doing it pretty early on in her professional career there,” Streck said.

Attempts to contact Nephrology Associates for comment were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office, which confirmed the charges against Grant.

Grant is believed to have relocated to Marysville, closer to Columbus, after leaving the company.

Authorities are hopeful that Grant will cooperate with her lawyers to arrange her arrest, as she remains at large.

