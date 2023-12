CANTON — A local team is bringing back gold to the Miami Valley again.

Marion Local’s football team won the Division VII championship on Saturday. The Flyers shutout Dalton 38-0.

This marks Marion Local’s third straight football state championship and a record 14th title overall, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The win also capped off an undefeated season for the Flyers.

