Many chances for showers, storms next several days

MIAMI VALLEY — We are in the middle of a very active weather pattern across the region.

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There will be many chances of showers and storms over the next several days. This includes Memorial Day weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parts of the region will see lingering showers move out, and skies begin to clear. It will be cooler than normal with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be dry for much of Friday with highs near 70, but rain will return later in the day.

There will be continued chances of showers and storms over the weekend, but it will not be a complete washout. We will highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

The wettest of the next five days is expected to be Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

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