Manner of death revealed for murder-suicide that killed 2 adults, 2 children

TIFFIN — An investigation into a murder-suicide that took place in Tiffin, killing two adults and two children last month, has been closed.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsies on two days after the shooting on Nov. 21, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Four people, including two children, were shot and killed at an Ohio home in a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that four people, including two children, were shot and killed at an Ohio home in a murder-suicide on Nov. 19.

The autopsy reports determined by the coroner determined that Dustin Willey, 29, and the two children died from gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Ryan Eagon, 42, sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was determined to be a suicide.

Eagon’s toxicology report resulted in a “presumptive positive for caffeine,” said the coroner’s office.

On Nov. 19, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found four people with gunshot wounds.

The mother of the children had returned home to remove her belongings from the house due to an ongoing domestic issue.

Willey, the father of the older child, was there to help her move out, while her husband, Eagon was believed to be working out of town.

The children were outside the house when Eagon arrived, waiting near a vehicle.

Police said Eagon started shooting at Willey, then the kids, and then himself.

The mother carried the two injured children inside before responders arrived.

Eagon and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene.

Willey and the 7-year-old were taken to area hospitals, where they died from their injuries.

