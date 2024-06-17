Man with suspended license accused of crashing into pole, running from scene

GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested after he crashed into a pole and then ran from the scene over the weekend.

Around 8:30 a.m. on June 16 Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Stevenson Road just north of US-42.

An initial investigation found that a Dodge Ram driven by Joshua Krautmann, 39, was traveling south on Stevenson Road when Krautmann failed to control his truck, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and hit a utility pole.

>> Man accused of impersonating police officer in Miamisburg arrested

Krautmann then allegedly ran away from the scene before being caught by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under a suspended license, and failure to stop after an accident, according to OSP.

Krautmann was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger was not injured as a result of the crash.









©2024 Cox Media Group