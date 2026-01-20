Man who threw wood at deputies during wrong-way chase takes plea deal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man who was captured on video throwing wood from the back of a truck at deputies has taken a plea deal.

Thomas Downey pleaded guilty to obstructing official business.

Two other charges were dismissed.

In June, Perry Township Police attempted to pull over James Collins in a white GMC Sierra with no visible registration.

Instead of stopping, police say Collins fled.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit followed the GMC Sierra as it drove all over Montgomery County as if he was being chased.

Law enforcement tried to deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

Then Downey began throwing wood from the bed of the truck.

Collins then, according to law enforcement, began driving east in the westbound lanes of Route 35 before following a ramp the wrong way and driving south on northbound I-75.

The wrong-way crash happened before law enforcement could stop Collins.

Downey is facing a year in prison and is eligible for early release if he goes through a rehab program.

He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 12.

Collins is set to be sentenced on Jan. 22.

