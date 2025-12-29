Man who started fire outside local high school learns punishment

PIQUA — He started a fire outside Piqua High School on purpose, then assaulted the police officers who showed up to arrest him.

In July 2024, surveillance video showed Egerton throwing a lit camping propane tank at Piqua High School’s entrance.

The tank continued to go out, so Egerton allegedly lit a match in the trash can. The heat from the fire made the tank explode.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and extinguished the flames, but the explosion damaged the school’s entrance.

Police went to Egerton’s apartment to arrest him on a warrant for arson.

Egerton pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers. Police then shot at him, but no one was hit with gunfire.

Police later said it turned out Egerton had a CO2 BB gun.

He was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

