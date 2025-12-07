Man trapped under forklift at Ohio manufacturing facility

BOWLING GREEN — Emergency crews responded to a call of a man under a forklift in Bowling Green on Friday morning.
The Bowling Green Fire Department arrived at the TH Plastics, located in the 800 block of Miller Drive, just after 7 a.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.
The condition of the man is unknown.
TH Plastics is a manufacturing facility with a headquarters in Mendon, Michigan.
