Man tells investigators he shot, killed worker over how pizza was prepared

A man told investigators that he shot and killed a worker over how his pizza was prepared, according to court documents.

The shooting happened just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, inside Action Food & Liquor in Milwaukee.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Charles Leggett ordered a pizza from the store and told detectives during an interview the man making his pizza wasn’t wearing gloves.

Leggett claims he asked the cashier, 26-year-old Jamil Owais, to have another worker re-make the pizza but he would not.

Detectives asked Leggett what he did to the cashier and he replied “I shot him,” according to court documents.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a man, whom police have identified as Leggett, return to where he originally ordered the pizza and begin to argue with Owais.

After a brief argument, Leggett reaches into his pocket, and “ puts the gun to Owies’ chest, shooting Owies.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leggett is a convicted felon who should not have had a gun.

A court commissioner set his cash bond at $200,000 Thursday. If convicted, he can face up to 75 years in prison.

