Man shot, killed in Richmond, IN; Suspects still at large

RICHMOND — A man was killed after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana, Thursday morning.

Richmond Police were dispatched to 130 North 34th Street at around 8:10 a.m. on reports of people shooting guns, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers were advised that two men in all black and wearing masks were shooting their weapon. They were also advised that a body was “down,” or laying in the ground, in the parking lot.

The suspects were reported to have left the area in an unknown direction driving a four-door black or dark blue car with chrome colored wheels.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Anthony Hill, 32, of Richmond, with multiple gunshot wounds. Hill succumbed to his life-threatening injuries at the scene and was declared dead by the Richmond Fire Department medics.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers also located bullet strikes in multiple buildings and a vehicle.

Investigators spoke with witnesses to gather more information about the ongoing investigation. The Richmond Police Department were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department medics and drone, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who believes they may have video or information about this incident was asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.





