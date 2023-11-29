Man shot in face after refusing to share his potato chips, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a shooting sent an Ohio man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. after the victim self-transported to the hospital, WOIO reported. The 31-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening, the station reported.

>> Warrant issued for local man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store

According to police, the victim was shot after an unknown man asked for some of his potato chips, WEWS reported.

Police are still working to identify the suspect who they said fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

©2023 Cox Media Group