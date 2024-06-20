Man seriously injured after fight near local bar

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man had serious injuries after a fight near a Harrison Township bar Wednesday.

Around 6:10 p.m. deputies were called to “My Brother’s Place” on North Main Street for reports of an unresponsive man, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man with a head injury and learned he had been in a fight with another man.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate.

