Man seriously injured after crash in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TWP — A man was seriously injured after a crash in Springfield Township Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash in the 2700 bock of Springfield-Jamestown Road, according to OSP.

A man, described as being in his 20s, was thrown from his car during the crash.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Only one car was involved in the car and the man was the only one inside.

Photos from the scene shows a mailbox down in the road and a utility pole snapped.

The man’s car also has heavy damage on all sides.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and further details.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

