2 in custody after man with gun prompts call for backup in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in custody after a man with a gun prompted a call for backup Friday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m. Dayton officers were called to the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue to reports of a man with a gun, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Around 10 minutes later officers on scene called out a “99″ or a call for countywide assistance as a gun was spotted in the man’s pocket as he ran from police.

The “99″ was quickly canceled.

Two people were taken into custody, dispatch confirmed.

It is not known what charges they face or if one of them was the man who reportedly had a gun.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

