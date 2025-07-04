Man seriously hurt after concrete truck rolls

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was seriously hurt after the concrete truck he was driving rolled over.

On July 3, around noon, first responders were called to a crash on State Route 117 near Township Road 100.

A concrete truck had rolled, trapping the driver inside, according to the Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to free the driver and said he had abnormal breathing.

Medlflight was called to the crash and flew the driver to Ohio State University Hospital.

Information about the driver’s current condition was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

